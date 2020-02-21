Spendcoin Market Cap Reaches $2.50 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 62.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $799,882.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.96 or 0.02977543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00231876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00143587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.