Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading Down 28.6%

Sparta Capital Ltd (CVE:SAY) shares fell 28.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 90,646 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 69,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.29 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25.

Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, sale, and service of a range of complementary products. The company is involved in the optimization of energy consumption in the commercial and manufacturing sectors; construction and energy through biomass conversion; energy conservation in mining; and energy savings in transportation.

