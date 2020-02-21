Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.56

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.56 and traded as high as $18.24. Solar Senior Capital shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 17,058 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SUNS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a market cap of $291.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 202,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 91,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

