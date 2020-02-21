Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 56,540 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 56,540 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $963,441.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,881,997 shares in the company, valued at $49,109,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $1,690,024.93.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $151,641.00.
NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,035,292. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 408.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,515,000 after buying an additional 7,994,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Snap by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,969,000 after buying an additional 5,778,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $51,744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 219.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after buying an additional 2,848,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
