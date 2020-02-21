Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 56,540 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 56,540 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $963,441.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,881,997 shares in the company, valued at $49,109,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $1,690,024.93.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $87,480.91.

On Thursday, January 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $151,641.00.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,035,292. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 408.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,515,000 after buying an additional 7,994,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Snap by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,969,000 after buying an additional 5,778,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $51,744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 219.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after buying an additional 2,848,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

