Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 8,674 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,674 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $149,973.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,439,612.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,422.87.

On Thursday, January 16th, Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $161,932.25.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Derek Andersen sold 12,618 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $190,153.26.

On Monday, December 16th, Derek Andersen sold 35,235 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $532,400.85.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 22,797,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,344,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Snap by 9,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.