Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 3,243 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,110,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,674 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $149,973.46.

On Thursday, January 16th, Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $161,932.25.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Derek Andersen sold 12,618 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $190,153.26.

On Monday, December 16th, Derek Andersen sold 35,235 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $532,400.85.

SNAP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 4,598,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,035,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,778,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,569,000 after purchasing an additional 604,123 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Snap by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,241,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,605,000 after purchasing an additional 822,780 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

