Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Skeena Resources Ltd (CVE:SKE) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06, approximately 213,619 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 605,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 million and a PE ratio of -6.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,666 shares in the company, valued at C$290,542.66.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

