Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIX. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $67.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,434,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,345. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.96 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.