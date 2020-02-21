SIMDAQ (SMQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

SIMDAQ (CURRENCY:SMQ) traded down 51.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, SIMDAQ has traded down 51.8% against the U.S. dollar. SIMDAQ has a market cap of $39,125.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of SIMDAQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIMDAQ token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.68 or 0.02984380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00231126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00145978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

SIMDAQ Token Profile

SIMDAQ’s total supply is 24,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,189 tokens. The official website for SIMDAQ is simdaq.com/# . The official message board for SIMDAQ is medium.com/simdaq-blog . SIMDAQ’s official Twitter account is @simdaq_official

Buying and Selling SIMDAQ

SIMDAQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMDAQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIMDAQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIMDAQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

