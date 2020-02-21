Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,629. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 18.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

