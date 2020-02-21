Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Roger D. Dansey Sells 350 Shares of Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roger D. Dansey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $228,140.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Roger D. Dansey sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $607,400.00.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.85. 7,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -121.02 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.