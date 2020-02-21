Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Seaboard by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Seaboard by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seaboard by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter.

SEB stock opened at $3,930.00 on Friday. Seaboard Corp has a 1 year low of $3,538.00 and a 1 year high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

