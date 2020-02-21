Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Trading 1% Higher

Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 802.31 ($10.55) and last traded at GBX 800 ($10.52), 130,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 95,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 792 ($10.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 16.80, a current ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 810.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 816.06. The stock has a market cap of $591.15 million and a P/E ratio of -98.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 14.35 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Scottish Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.59%.

In other Scottish Investment Trust news, insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 798 ($10.50) per share, for a total transaction of £11,970 ($15,745.86).

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

