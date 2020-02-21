Scotiabank Downgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Sector Perform

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. SSR Mining has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65 and a beta of -0.29.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 621.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,408,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,449 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,159,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 649,960 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 415,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 370,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

