Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.43. 44,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,697. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,556,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 350,188 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,063,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $7,116,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $5,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

