Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Stock Price Down 20%

Rugby Mining Ltd (CVE:RUG)’s stock price traded down 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 41,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 32,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market cap of $13.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13.

Rugby Mining Company Profile (CVE:RUG)

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia, Colombia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Cobrasco Porphyry Copper project, which covers an area of 3,000 hectares located to the southwest of Medellin in the Choco Region, Colombia.

