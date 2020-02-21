RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 601.40 ($7.91).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RSA Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

RSA stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 568.80 ($7.48). 636,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 561.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 543.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

