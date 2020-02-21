RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Trading Down 1.7%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.46, 348 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.09.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.