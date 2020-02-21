Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Plans $0.13 — Dividend

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1296 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 357,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,058. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

