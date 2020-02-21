Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Plans $0.13 — Dividend

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) declared a — dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1296 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 357,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,058. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

