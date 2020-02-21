Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.08 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of RY stock traded up C$1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$109.19. 1,366,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,845. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$97.30 and a 1-year high of C$109.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7700008 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.02, for a total value of C$804,384.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$628,546.08.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

