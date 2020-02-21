Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.08 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.
Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of RY stock traded up C$1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$109.19. 1,366,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,845. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$97.30 and a 1-year high of C$109.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.48.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.02, for a total value of C$804,384.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$628,546.08.
RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
Further Reading: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.