Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $50.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 212,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 33.18 and a beta of -0.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

