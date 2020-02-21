Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Trading Down 5.8%

Rotork p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Separately, HSBC cut Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

