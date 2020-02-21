Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 218,066 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,066 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Entercom Communications worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Entercom Communications by 42.2% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,214,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Entercom Communications by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,262 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Entercom Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Entercom Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 756,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entercom Communications by 547.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 519,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 439,202 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of ETM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,460. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. Entercom Communications Corp. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $617.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

