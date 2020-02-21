Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,594 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,925,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 108.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,236. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 307.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

