Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214,228 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 362.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBF traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 36,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 73,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,897,755.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,316,569 shares of company stock valued at $98,302,896. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

