Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corp Of America stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.09. 273,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average is $106.33. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

