Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell by 83.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Dell by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dell by 257.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dell by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

DELL traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $51.70. 737,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $8,007,454.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,506 shares of company stock worth $33,431,564 in the last three months. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. ValuEngine cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

