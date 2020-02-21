Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of LTC Properties worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LTC Properties by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

NYSE:LTC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. LTC Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

