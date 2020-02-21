Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 57,032 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of M.D.C. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 141.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $79,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,862,880.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,072. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. 4,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

