RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from RiverFront Strategic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSEARCA:RIGS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.77. 1,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

