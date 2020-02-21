Richard L. Dalzell Sells 500 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $60,720.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $50,005.00.

NYSE TWLO traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.71. 2,698,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,307. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.64. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

