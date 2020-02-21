Rhumbline Advisers Sells 25,007 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,007 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of F.N.B. worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1,132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,862 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 39.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 529,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,845,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 354,133 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 286,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NYSE:FNB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,005. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.