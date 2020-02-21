Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of GATX worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GATX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

GATX stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.00. 62,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

GATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen began coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

