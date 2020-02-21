Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,442 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 465,454 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,878. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

