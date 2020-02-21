Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Black Knight worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,246,000 after buying an additional 673,766 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $2,972,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKI. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Knight Equity downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Black Knight stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,680. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.