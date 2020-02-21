Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Brady worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 46.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 125,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,409. Brady Corp has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,821.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $1,837,534 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

