Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.84 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,797,000 after purchasing an additional 409,856 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,382,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 160.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 244,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,565,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 316,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after buying an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,212. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $100.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

