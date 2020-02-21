Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Aramark worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,418,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,506,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,817,000 after purchasing an additional 413,971 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 8,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,076,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 116,116 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 103,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 171,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

