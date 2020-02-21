Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.10 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

NYSE RS traded down $7.80 on Thursday, reaching $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.33.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.