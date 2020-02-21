REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the commercialization and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drug Aemcolo(TM) in the U.S. and is planning to launch Talicia(TM) in the U.S. for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults. RedHill’s key clinical late-stage development programs include: RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn’s disease; RHB-204, with a planned pivotal Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda(TM)), for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; ABC294640 (Yeliva(TM)), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase 2a study for cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation, and RHB-107. “

Get REDHILL BIOPHAR/S alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.22.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 631.96% and a negative return on equity of 103.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 385,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 101,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.