RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL) traded down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.71), 45,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 863% from the average session volume of 4,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.25 ($1.84).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a GBX 33 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.12%. This is an increase from RDL Realisation’s previous dividend of $22.00.

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

