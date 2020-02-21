Raymond James Raises Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $95.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENV. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.28. 458,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,844. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $650,675.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,078 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 148.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,535 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,701,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 188,990 shares in the last quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,161,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 161,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

