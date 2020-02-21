Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 15.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Raymond James stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.15. 19,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average is $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $78,986.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $480,780.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

