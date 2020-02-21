Raymond James Lowers CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $77.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

CONE stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,439. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 177.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after acquiring an additional 69,612 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 60,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 230,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

