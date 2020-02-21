Raymond James Lowers Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target to $60.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAN. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of AAN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.78. 702,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.