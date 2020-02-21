Raymond James Lowers Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target to $60.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAN. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.
Shares of AAN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.78. 702,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aaron’s
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
