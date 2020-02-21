RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $28.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. RadNet traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 2339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.
RDNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.
In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57.
RadNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDNT)
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
