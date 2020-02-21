Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.47. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

NYSE:KWR traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $186.78. 68,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,465. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $141.79 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.07.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

