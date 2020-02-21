QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.84), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.69-2.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.69-2.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,498. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $63.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

In other news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

