Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 14,650 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,277,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,968.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Q2 stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,771. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.19. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Q2 by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after buying an additional 103,662 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after buying an additional 425,045 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,235,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after buying an additional 487,512 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

