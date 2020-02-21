Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 14,650 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,277,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,968.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Q2 stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,771. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.19. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Q2 by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after buying an additional 103,662 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after buying an additional 425,045 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,235,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after buying an additional 487,512 shares during the period.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.
Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.