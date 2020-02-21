ProxyNode Hits One Day Volume of $7.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $128,456.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.01091580 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024401 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003443 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000714 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 153,789,138 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

